About Elegant Themes

Elegant Themes, founded in 2008, is a renowned WordPress theme and plugin development company. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company is celebrated for its flagship product, the Divi theme. Divi is a versatile and highly customizable WordPress theme that empowers users to create stunning websites without any coding skills. Elegant Themes is dedicated to providing exceptional design and functionality to its customers through a range of beautifully crafted themes and plugins. With a strong commitment to innovation and user-friendly solutions, Elegant Themes has become a trusted name in the WordPress community, serving millions of website creators worldwide.

About this recipe

Divi is a powerful and versatile WordPress plugin offered by Elegant Themes. It is a complete design framework that empowers users to create stunning websites with ease. With its intuitive drag-and-drop builder and a wide range of pre-designed layouts and elements, Divi is a go-to choice for designers and developers looking to build beautiful and responsive websites without any coding. It's a versatile tool that can be used for various purposes, making it a popular choice in the WordPress community for creating custom websites and landing pages.