About Elegant Themes

Elegant Themes, founded in 2008, is a renowned WordPress theme and plugin development company. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company is celebrated for its flagship product, the Divi theme. Divi is a versatile and highly customizable WordPress theme that empowers users to create stunning websites without any coding skills. Elegant Themes is dedicated to providing exceptional design and functionality to its customers through a range of beautifully crafted themes and plugins. With a strong commitment to innovation and user-friendly solutions, Elegant Themes has become a trusted name in the WordPress community, serving millions of website creators worldwide.

About this recipe

Divi, developed by Elegant Themes, is a highly popular and versatile WordPress theme with an integrated website builder. It empowers users to design and customize their websites with ease, thanks to its intuitive drag-and-drop builder and a wide range of pre-designed modules and layouts. Divi is known for its flexibility, responsiveness, and extensive customization options, making it suitable for a variety of websites, from blogs and portfolios to e-commerce stores and business websites.