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Recipe details
DocuSign
59.3K recordsNASDAQ:DOCU
Key facts about DocuSign
- Records
- 59273 records
- Websites tracked
- 59273 websites use DocuSign
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:DOCU
- Industries
- Asset management, Publishing
- Categories
- Communication services
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About DocuSign
DocuSign is an American company headquartered in San Francisco, California, that allows organizations to manage electronic agreements. The DocuSign Agreement Cloud consists of several differnt products. DocuSign has over 1 million customers and hundreds of millions of users in more than 180 countries.
About this recipe
DocuSign allows organizations to manage electronic agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, a way to sign electronically on different devices. Signatures processed by DocuSign are compliant with the US ESIGN Act and the European Union's eIDAS regulation, including EU Advanced and EU Qualified Signatures.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research