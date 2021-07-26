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Recipe details

DocuSign

DocuSign

59.3K recordsNASDAQ:DOCU

Key facts about DocuSign

Records
59273 records
Websites tracked
59273 websites use DocuSign
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:DOCU
Industries
Asset management, Publishing
Categories
Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About DocuSign

DocuSign is an American company headquartered in San Francisco, California, that allows organizations to manage electronic agreements. The DocuSign Agreement Cloud consists of several differnt products. DocuSign has over 1 million customers and hundreds of millions of users in more than 180 countries.

About this recipe

DocuSign allows organizations to manage electronic agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, a way to sign electronically on different devices. Signatures processed by DocuSign are compliant with the US ESIGN Act and the European Union's eIDAS regulation, including EU Advanced and EU Qualified Signatures.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research