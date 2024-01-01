About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (Google). provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services.

DoubleClick, now part of Google, is a digital advertising platform that offers solutions for advertisers and publishers to effectively manage and optimize their online advertising campaigns. Founded in 1996, DoubleClick has played a significant role in the digital advertising industry, providing tools for ad management, ad serving, and ad exchange, helping businesses reach their target audiences and maximize the impact of their digital marketing efforts. With a range of features and services, DoubleClick has become a trusted partner for many businesses looking to succeed in the ever-evolving landscape of online advertising.