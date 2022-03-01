Recipe details
Drift
Key facts about Drift
- Records
- 144957 records
- Websites tracked
- 144957 websites use Drift
- Industries
- Marketing and Sales
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Drift
Drift is a conversational marketing platform that combines chat, email, video, and automation to remove the friction from business buying. With drift, you can start conversations with future customers now, on their terms not days later. There are many businesses that use Drift today to generate more revenue, shrink sales cycles, and make buying easy. Their mission is to use conversations to make business buying frictionless, more enjoyable, and more human.
About this recipe
With Drift you can start real-time conversations with every website visitor, Tailor customer conversations and deliver the right message 24/7. With Drift reporting you can track and measure performance of key business metrics and understand your website visitors to increase engagement and conversion.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites