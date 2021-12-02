Drupal CMS

About Drupal

Is a free and open-source web content management system (CMS) written in PHP and distributed under the GNU General Public License. Drupal provides a back-end framework for at least 13% of the top 10,000 websites worldwide – ranging from personal blogs to corporate, political, and government sites. Systems also use Drupal for knowledge management and for business collaboration. As of March 2021, the Drupal community comprised more than 1.39 million members, including 121,000 users actively contributing, resulting in more than 46,800 free modules that extend and customize Drupal functionality, over 2,900 free themes that change the look and feel of Drupal, and at least 1,300 free distributions that allow users to quickly and easily set up a complex, use-specific Drupal in fewer steps.