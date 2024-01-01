About Duda

Duda has partnered with some of the biggest companies in the tech industry, including GoDaddy, AT&T, Yahoo!, Google, Homestead, OpenTable, and DreamHost. Duda was founded by Itai Sadan and Amir Glatt in 2009. It is based in Palo Alto, California with a research and development office in Tel Aviv, Israel. Duda has partnered with some of the largest providers of digital marketing solutions for SMBs including 123-reg, MijnDomein, Hibu, ItaliaOnline, Sensis, and Telstra. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company was ranked 224 in Deloitte’s Fast 500 list for 2016, and currently hosts over nine million websites built on Duda’s platform.

About this recipe

With Duda Analytics, you can track important metrics like website traffic, visitor behavior, and conversion rates. This data-driven approach allows you to make informed decisions and optimize your website for better results. Duda's analytics feature empowers you to understand your audience better, measure the impact of your marketing efforts, and refine your online presence for maximum effectiveness.