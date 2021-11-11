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Recipe details

Duda CMS

Duda CMS

611.6K records

Key facts about Duda CMS

Records
611552 records
Websites tracked
611552 websites use Duda CMS
Industries
Hosting
Categories
Cloud, Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Duda

Duda has partnered with some of the biggest companies in the tech industry, including GoDaddy, AT&T, Yahoo!, Google, Homestead, OpenTable, and DreamHost. Duda was founded by Itai Sadan and Amir Glatt in 2009. It is based in Palo Alto, California with a research and development office in Tel Aviv, Israel. Duda has partnered with some of the largest providers of digital marketing solutions for SMBs including 123-reg, MijnDomein, Hibu, ItaliaOnline, Sensis, and Telstra. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company was ranked 224 in Deloitte’s Fast 500 list for 2016, and currently hosts over nine million websites built on Duda’s platform.

About this recipe

Duda is a responsive website builder for digital marketing agencies, hosting companies, online directories, and all web professionals that serve small businesses.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites

Related to this recipe

  • Duda Analytics

    Duda Analytics offers comprehensive website performance insights and analytics to optimize user experience and drive business growth on the Duda platform.

    592K records