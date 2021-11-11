Recipe details
Duda CMS
Key facts about Duda CMS
- Records
- 611552 records
- Websites tracked
- 611552 websites use Duda CMS
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Cloud, Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Duda
Duda has partnered with some of the biggest companies in the tech industry, including GoDaddy, AT&T, Yahoo!, Google, Homestead, OpenTable, and DreamHost. Duda was founded by Itai Sadan and Amir Glatt in 2009. It is based in Palo Alto, California with a research and development office in Tel Aviv, Israel. Duda has partnered with some of the largest providers of digital marketing solutions for SMBs including 123-reg, MijnDomein, Hibu, ItaliaOnline, Sensis, and Telstra. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company was ranked 224 in Deloitte’s Fast 500 list for 2016, and currently hosts over nine million websites built on Duda’s platform.
About this recipe
Duda is a responsive website builder for digital marketing agencies, hosting companies, online directories, and all web professionals that serve small businesses.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Related to this recipe
Duda Analytics
Duda Analytics offers comprehensive website performance insights and analytics to optimize user experience and drive business growth on the Duda platform.592K records