About Duda

Duda has partnered with some of the biggest companies in the tech industry, including GoDaddy, AT&T, Yahoo!, Google, Homestead, OpenTable, and DreamHost. Duda was founded by Itai Sadan and Amir Glatt in 2009. It is based in Palo Alto, California with a research and development office in Tel Aviv, Israel. Duda has partnered with some of the largest providers of digital marketing solutions for SMBs including 123-reg, MijnDomein, Hibu, ItaliaOnline, Sensis, and Telstra. Based in Palo Alto, California, the company was ranked 224 in Deloitte’s Fast 500 list for 2016, and currently hosts over nine million websites built on Duda’s platform.