About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. is a global technology company that provides a software intelligence platform based on artificial intelligence and automation to monitor and optimize application performance, development and security, IT infrastructure, and user experience for businesses and government agencies throughout the world. The Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform uses a proprietary form of AI called Davis to discover, map, and monitor applications, microservices, container orchestration platforms such as Kubernetes, and IT infrastructure running in multicloud and hybrid-cloud environments, and provides automated problem remediation. The Dynatrace platform provides observability of the full solution stack, which simplifies cloud complexity and speeds organizations’ digital transformation and cloud migration, and hyperscales to meet organization demand.