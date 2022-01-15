Recipes overview
1.7K records
NYSE:DT
Asset management
Business Information providers
About

The Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform uses AI to deliver infrastructure monitoring, applications and microservices monitoring, application security, digital experience, business analytics, and cloud automation. The Dynatrace platform consists of OneAgent for automated data collection, Smartscape for continuously updated topology mapping and visualization, PurePath for code-level distributed tracing, and Davis, a proprietary AI engine, for automatic root-cause fault-tree analysis. Dynatrace provides multicloud observability to both SaaS and managed service deployment models, in partnership with service providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and more.

