easyname
About group.one
group.one is a leading European provider of online presence, cloud hosting and digital marketing services. Core brands: One.com, Dogado, Hostnet, Metanet, Herold, easyname, WP Rocket, checkdomain, Profihost, Zoner, .one, RankMath
About this recipe
easyname GmbH is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web hosting provider based in Austria. They offer a wide range of services, including domain registration, web hosting, website builder, email hosting, and SSL certificates. With a focus on simplicity, affordability, and customer support, easyname empowers individuals and businesses to establish and manage their online presence with ease and confidence.
