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Recipe details

Ecwid

Ecwid

815.4K recordsTSE:LSPD

Key facts about Ecwid

Records
815398 records
Websites tracked
815398 websites use Ecwid
Stock ticker
TSE:LSPD
Industries
E-commerce
Categories
E-commerce
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed, founded in 2005 by Dax Dasilva, is a dynamic technology company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. It specializes in providing versatile point-of-sale (POS) and retail management solutions that empower businesses in various industries, including retail and hospitality. With a focus on streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences, Lightspeed offers user-friendly, cloud-based software to help businesses of all sizes thrive in the digital age.

About this recipe

Ecwid is an e-commerce platform founded in 2009 by Ruslan Fazlyev. Ecwid is a flexible and scalable e-commerce platform that allows businesses to easily add online selling capabilities to their existing websites or social media profiles. With its seamless integration options, mobile-responsive designs, and comprehensive features, Ecwid enables businesses to start selling online quickly and efficiently.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Related to this recipe

  • Lightspeed

    Lightspeed is a global provider of point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce solutions with a mission to simplify business operations for retail and hospitality industries.

    11.6K recordsTSE:LSPD