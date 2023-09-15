About Lightspeed

Lightspeed, founded in 2005 by Dax Dasilva, is a dynamic technology company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. It specializes in providing versatile point-of-sale (POS) and retail management solutions that empower businesses in various industries, including retail and hospitality. With a focus on streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences, Lightspeed offers user-friendly, cloud-based software to help businesses of all sizes thrive in the digital age.