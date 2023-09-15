Recipe details
Ecwid
Key facts about Ecwid
- Records
- 815398 records
- Websites tracked
- 815398 websites use Ecwid
- Stock ticker
- TSE:LSPD
- Industries
- E-commerce
- Categories
- E-commerce
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed, founded in 2005 by Dax Dasilva, is a dynamic technology company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. It specializes in providing versatile point-of-sale (POS) and retail management solutions that empower businesses in various industries, including retail and hospitality. With a focus on streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences, Lightspeed offers user-friendly, cloud-based software to help businesses of all sizes thrive in the digital age.
About this recipe
Ecwid is an e-commerce platform founded in 2009 by Ruslan Fazlyev. Ecwid is a flexible and scalable e-commerce platform that allows businesses to easily add online selling capabilities to their existing websites or social media profiles. With its seamless integration options, mobile-responsive designs, and comprehensive features, Ecwid enables businesses to start selling online quickly and efficiently.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
Lightspeed
Lightspeed is a global provider of point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce solutions with a mission to simplify business operations for retail and hospitality industries.11.6K recordsTSE:LSPD