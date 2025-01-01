Emma
About Marigold
Marigold, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a global leader in relationship marketing, serving over 40,000 businesses with tailored, industry-specific marketing technology solutions. Its diverse portfolio—featuring platforms like Campaign Monitor, Cheetah Digital, Emma, Sailthru, Selligent, and Vuture—offers tools for email marketing, cross-channel engagement, and scalable loyalty programs. Leveraging AI-powered solutions, Marigold enables brands to deliver personalized, contextually relevant campaigns across email, mobile, social, web, and print, fostering meaningful customer relationships and driving growth.
About this recipe
Emma, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is a premier email marketing software provider founded in 2003, offering tailored solutions for businesses, franchises, universities, nonprofits, and agencies. Its platform includes advanced features like email automation, audience segmentation, and mobile marketing, empowering users to create, send, and track campaigns and surveys. Seamlessly integrating with CRM systems, e-commerce platforms, and social networks, Emma enables personalized, targeted communications that enhance customer engagement and drive business growth.
Start today
Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.