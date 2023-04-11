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Recipe details

Engintron

Engintron

51.7K records

Key facts about Engintron

Records
51690 records
Websites tracked
51690 websites use Engintron
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Engintron

Engintron will improve the performance and web serving capacity of your server, while reducing CPU/RAM load at the same time.

About this recipe

Engintron is an open-source Nginx installer to integrate Nginx on cPanel servers. Engintron will improve the performance and web serving capacity of your server, while reducing CPU/RAM load at the same time. It does that by installing and configuring the popular Nginx webserver to act as a reverse caching proxy for static files (like CSS, JS, images etc.) with an additional micro-cache layer to significantly improve performance for dynamic content generated by CMSs like WordPress, Joomla or Drupal as well as forum software like vBulletin, phpBB, SMF, IPB or e-commerce solutions like Magento, OpenCart, PrestaShop and others.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments