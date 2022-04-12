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Recipe details

eNom Registrar

eNom Registrar

3.4M recordsNASDAQ:TCX

Key facts about eNom Registrar

Records
3382721 records
Websites tracked
3382721 websites use eNom Registrar
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:TCX
Industries
Asset management, Registrars
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. is an American-Canadian publicly traded Internet services and telecommunications company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and incorporated in Pennsylvania, United States. It is currently the second-largest domain registrar worldwide and operates OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover, platforms for domain owners and resellers. It continued to host its namesake directory of shareware and freeware software downloads until early 2021. In 2012, Tucows launched Ting, a wireless service provider and fiber Internet provider.

About this recipe

Enom, Inc. is a domain name registrar and Web hosting company that also sells other products closely tied to domain names, such as SSL certificates, e-mail services, and Website building software. As of May 2016, it manages over 15 million domains.

eNom is owned by Tucows.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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