About ePages

ePages, originally founded as Network System Concepts (NSC) in 1986 by Wilfried Beeck, has grown to become a leading e-commerce platform headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. With a rich history of software solutions provision, ePages transitioned its focus to e-commerce in the early 2000s, aiming to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in establishing and managing successful online stores. The company's mission revolves around providing user-friendly and adaptable tools to help businesses thrive in the digital marketplace. Today, ePages stands as a global player in the e-commerce industry, serving clients across various countries and remaining committed to innovation and customer-centricity, making e-commerce accessible and efficient for entrepreneurs and SMEs.

About this recipe

ePages is an e-commerce platform that offers businesses the tools to create and manage their online stores. With its customizable designs, integrated payment options, and marketing features, ePages provides businesses with a user-friendly solution to establish a successful online retail presence.