About Equinix

Equinix is an American multinational company headquartered in Redwood City, California, that specializes in internet connection and data centers. Equinix was founded in 1998 by Al Avery and Jay Adelson, two facilities managers at Digital Equipment Corporation. The firm promoted its data center platform as a neutral place where competing networks could connect and share data traffic. The firm capitalized on the "network effect," through which each new customer would broaden the appeal of its platform. In September 2020, the company shifted its branding to describe itself as a "digital infrastructure company".