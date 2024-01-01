eSputnik
About eSputnik
Founded in 2012, eSputnik is a Ukraine-based company specializing in omnichannel marketing automation. The company is dedicated to helping businesses enhance customer engagement through personalized and targeted communication. By focusing on innovation and customer-centric solutions, eSputnik has established itself as a key player in the marketing technology sector.
About this recipe
eSputnik offers a comprehensive customer data platform that enables businesses to manage cross-channel messaging campaigns across Email, SMS, Web Push, Viber, and other instant messengers. Key features include dynamic content personalization, audience segmentation, marketing automation, and AI-based tools designed to optimize marketing strategies and improve customer retention.
