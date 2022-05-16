Exact Globe

About Exact Software

Exact, founded in 1984, has its headquarters in Delft. It has subsidiaries and offices in Europe, North America and Asia. The company was listed on Euronext until March 2015, when it was bought up by a group of investors led by Apax and in 2019 by investor KKR. Exact was founded in 1984 by Eduard Hagens, Rinus Dekker, Arco van Nieuwland, Paul van Keep, Paul Frijling and Leo Schonk. The six had worked as freelancers for Grote Beer ("Ursa Major"), one of the first Dutch companies to produce standardized accounting software. When Grote Beer fired all of its freelancers, Hagens et al. started their own business. Their Exact Software would later, in 1994, acquire Grote Beer, which at that time had annual revenue of ƒ100 million, expanding Exact's customer portfolio to some 60,000 companies. The former company's name was used as a trademark until 2000.