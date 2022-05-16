Recipes overview
Exact Globe

Exact Globe

8.1K records
Business Information providers
Marketing and Sales
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Exact develops cloud-based and on-premises software for industries such as accountancy, wholesale distribution, professional services and manufacturing.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial