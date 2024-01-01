About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in October 1999 as a subsidiary of Microsoft, which initially launched Expedia.com in 1996 as the Microsoft Expedia Travel Services. The company was created to provide a comprehensive online travel booking platform, offering services such as hotel reservations, flight bookings, car rentals, vacation packages, and more. In 2001, Expedia was spun off from Microsoft and became a publicly-traded company on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "EXPE." Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp, an American holding company, acquired a majority stake in Expedia in 2002 and later gained full control in 2005. Over the years, Expedia Group has expanded its portfolio through various acquisitions and investments, including Hotels.com, Hotwire, Trivago, Orbitz, HomeAway, and Egencia, among others. These acquisitions have helped the company establish a strong presence in the global online travel market. Today, Expedia Group is a leading global travel technology company, operating a wide range of well-known travel brands and providing a comprehensive suite of services for both leisure and business travelers. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, and has operations in more than 70 countries worldwide.

The Expedia Affiliate Program allows connecting a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform. As a partner, webmasters can integrate their customer-facing products into their website and in return, earn a favorable commission for each booking made through it.