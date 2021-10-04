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Recipe details

Facebook Connect

Facebook Connect

661.5K recordsNASDAQ:META

Key facts about Facebook Connect

Records
661520 records
Websites tracked
661520 websites use Facebook Connect
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:META
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Cloud, Content and distribution, Social
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Meta

Meta Platforms, doing business as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta is one of the world's most valuable companies. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

About this recipe

Facebook Connect is a set of application programming interfaces (APIs) launched by Facebook in 2008 that enabled users to log on to third-party websites, applications or devices using their Facebook identity. Facebook Connect is a way for Web or application developers to help their users to connect and share content with their friends, both on and off Facebook. This can increase a site or application's interaction with its users.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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