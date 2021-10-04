Recipes overview
Facebook Connect

Facebook Connect

5.2M records
NASDAQ:FB
Asset management
Marketing and Sales
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Facebook Connect is a set of application programming interfaces (APIs) launched by Facebook in 2008 that enabled users to log on to third-party websites, applications or devices using their Facebook identity. Facebook Connect is a way for Web or application developers to help their users to connect and share content with their friends, both on and off Facebook. This can increase a site or application's interaction with its users.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial