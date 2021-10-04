Meta Platforms, doing business as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta is one of the world's most valuable companies. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

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Facebook Connect is a set of application programming interfaces (APIs) launched by Facebook in 2008 that enabled users to log on to third-party websites, applications or devices using their Facebook identity. Facebook Connect is a way for Web or application developers to help their users to connect and share content with their friends, both on and off Facebook. This can increase a site or application's interaction with its users.