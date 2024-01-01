About Meta

Meta Platforms, doing business as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta is one of the world's most valuable companies. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

About this recipe

Facebook Custom Audiences is a powerful advertising tool offered by Facebook for businesses. With Custom Audiences, businesses can create highly targeted ad campaigns by uploading their customer lists, such as email addresses or phone numbers, to the platform. Facebook then matches this data with its user base, allowing advertisers to reach their existing customers with personalized content and offers. This feature not only helps businesses retain their customer base but also enables them to expand their reach by finding similar audiences through Lookalike Audiences. It's a valuable tool for businesses aiming to maximize the effectiveness of their advertising efforts on the world's largest social media platform.