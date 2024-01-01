About Meta

Meta Platforms, doing business as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta is one of the world's most valuable companies. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

About this recipe

Facebook Messenger offers businesses a seamless way to engage with customers directly through their website. By integrating Messenger's live chat feature, businesses can provide real-time support, answer inquiries, and build relationships with their audience in a convenient and familiar platform. This enhances customer satisfaction and fosters trust, ultimately leading to improved conversion rates and brand loyalty.