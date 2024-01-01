About Meta

Meta Platforms, doing business as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta is one of the world's most valuable companies. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

About this recipe

Facebook Pixel (also known as Meta Pixel) is a powerful tool provided by Facebook for businesses to track conversions, optimize ad campaigns, and create targeted audiences. By embedding a snippet of code into their website, businesses can gather valuable data on user interactions and tailor their advertising efforts accordingly. This pixel-based tracking system enables precise measurement of ad performance and facilitates retargeting strategies, ultimately enhancing the effectiveness of Facebook advertising campaigns.