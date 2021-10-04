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Recipe details

Facebook

Facebook

21.2M recordsNASDAQ:META

Key facts about Facebook

Records
21180802 records
Websites tracked
21180802 websites use Facebook
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:META
Industries
Asset management, Marketing and Sales
Categories
Content and distribution, Social
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Meta

Meta Platforms, doing business as Meta and formerly known as Facebook, is an American multinational technology conglomerate based in Menlo Park, California. The company is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Meta is one of the world's most valuable companies. It is one of the Big Five American information technology companies, alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

About this recipe

Facebook develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. It allows registered users to create profiles, upload photos and video, send messages and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues. Facebook users can create a link to their profile page. Having a link on your Web page to your Facebook profile is a way to attract traffic and promote your profile.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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