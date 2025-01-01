Finsweet
About Finsweet
Founded in 2016, Finsweet is a US-based company specializing in advanced Webflow development tools and services, including powerful integrations with platforms like Wized. Known for pushing the boundaries of no-code, Finsweet empowers developers to build full-featured applications by combining Webflow’s visual design with dynamic logic powered by tools like Wized.
About this recipe
Finsweet offers tools like Attributes (no-code JavaScript functionality), Client-First (a Webflow class naming system), the Finsweet Extension, and Components for adding dynamic features. It also provides custom Webflow and Wized development services, enabling the creation of web apps, dashboards, and other complex functionality with minimal code.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Start today
Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.