Recipes overview
Fiserv

Fiserv

2.9K records
NYSE:FISV
Asset management
Payment industry
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Fiserv, Inc. is a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The Company provides account processing and digital banking solutions, card issuer processing and network services, payments, e-commerce, merchant acquiring and processing, and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial