Recipe details
Fiserv
Key facts about Fiserv
- Records
- 6181 records
- Websites tracked
- 6181 websites use Fiserv
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:FISV
- Industries
- Asset management, Payment industry
- Categories
- Payments
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. is an American multinational Fortune 500 company headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin that provides financial technology services to clients across the financial services sector, including: banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, mortgage, insurance, leasing and finance companies, and retailers. In October 2015, American Banker and BAI ranked the company third by revenue among technology providers to U.S. banks.[5] Fiserv reported total revenue of $10.187 billion in 2019. Fiserv is also the owner of First Data since 2019, and by extension the Clover brand and products, meaning Fiserv is directly competing with Square, Inc. and Shopify in point of sale payment terminals for small businesses.
About this recipe
Fiserv, Inc. is a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The Company provides account processing and digital banking solutions, card issuer processing and network services, payments, e-commerce, merchant acquiring and processing, and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research