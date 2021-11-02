Recipes overview
Fiserv
2.9K records
NYSE:FISV
Asset management
Payment industry
About
Fiserv, Inc. is a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The Company provides account processing and digital banking solutions, card issuer processing and network services, payments, e-commerce, merchant acquiring and processing, and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.