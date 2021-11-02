About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. is an American multinational Fortune 500 company headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin that provides financial technology services to clients across the financial services sector, including: banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, mortgage, insurance, leasing and finance companies, and retailers. In October 2015, American Banker and BAI ranked the company third by revenue among technology providers to U.S. banks.[5] Fiserv reported total revenue of $10.187 billion in 2019. Fiserv is also the owner of First Data since 2019, and by extension the Clover brand and products, meaning Fiserv is directly competing with Square, Inc. and Shopify in point of sale payment terminals for small businesses.