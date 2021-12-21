About Flock

Flock is a proprietary messaging and collaboration tool, founded by tech entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia in 2014. The app is available on Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS and Web. Flock allows users to configure external apps and integrations from the Flock App Store, and receive notifications and updates directly in Flock. Flock functions on a freemium pricing model. The application was launched in 2014.