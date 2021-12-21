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Recipe details

Flock

Flock

39.5K records

Key facts about Flock

Records
39501 records
Websites tracked
39501 websites use Flock
Industries
Business Information providers
Categories
Communication services
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Flock

Flock is a proprietary messaging and collaboration tool, founded by tech entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia in 2014. The app is available on Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS and Web. Flock allows users to configure external apps and integrations from the Flock App Store, and receive notifications and updates directly in Flock. Flock functions on a freemium pricing model. The application was launched in 2014.

About this recipe

Flock is a Communication and Collaboration App designed specifically for Teams looking for a faster and more efficient way to communicate. You can discuss projects, share ideas, and make decisions faster! Flock integrates with other leading apps making sure all your work efforts are unified.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites