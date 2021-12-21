Recipes overview
Flock
140.3K records
Business Information providers
About
Flock is a Communication and Collaboration App designed specifically for Teams looking for a faster and more efficient way to communicate. You can discuss projects, share ideas, and make decisions faster! Flock integrates with other leading apps making sure all your work efforts are unified.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.