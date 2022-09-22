Recipe details
Flywheel
Key facts about Flywheel
- Records
- 89444 records
- Websites tracked
- 89444 websites use Flywheel
- Industries
- Hosting
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About WP Engine
Founded in 2010 by Jason Cohen, WP Engine has established itself as a top-tier managed WordPress hosting company. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, WP Engine has grown to serve over 200,000 customers globally. The company specializes in providing reliable, high-performance hosting solutions optimized for WordPress websites. WP Engine offers features like automated backups, scalable infrastructure, robust security measures, and a user-friendly dashboard for managing WordPress sites. Their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses and developers seeking top-notch WordPress hosting services.
About this recipe
Flywheel helps creatives do their best work through a series of well-designed products and resources, including its namesake product, a delightful Wordpress hosting platform, and Local by Flywheel, a fuss-free local development application. From small agencies to giant clients, Flywheel products have helped over 100,000 people scale their business on the WordPress platform. WordPress management site WP Engine acquired Flywheel Managed WordPress in June 2019.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
Related to this recipe
WP Engine
WP Engine is a leading managed WordPress hosting provider known for its speed, security, and exceptional customer support, making it an excellent choice for WordPress website hosting.578.1K records