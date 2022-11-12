Font Awesome
Font Awesome was made by Dave Gandy for use with Bootstrap. Font Awesome 5 was released on December 7, 2017, with 1,278 icons. Version 5 comes in two packages: Font Awesome Free and the proprietary Font Awesome Pro (available for a fee). The free versions (all releases up to 4 and the free version for 5) are available under the SIL Open Font License 1.1, Creative Commons Attribution 4.0, and MIT License.
Font Awesome is a font and icon toolkit based on CSS and Less. As of 2020, Font Awesome was used by 38% of sites that use third-party font scripts, placing Font Awesome in second place after Google Fonts.
