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Recipe details

Font Awesome

Font Awesome

2.4M records

Key facts about Font Awesome

Records
2360126 records
Websites tracked
2360126 websites use Font Awesome
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Content and distribution
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Font Awesome

Font Awesome was made by Dave Gandy for use with Bootstrap. Font Awesome 5 was released on December 7, 2017, with 1,278 icons. Version 5 comes in two packages: Font Awesome Free and the proprietary Font Awesome Pro (available for a fee). The free versions (all releases up to 4 and the free version for 5) are available under the SIL Open Font License 1.1, Creative Commons Attribution 4.0, and MIT License.

About this recipe

Font Awesome is a font and icon toolkit based on CSS and Less. As of 2020, Font Awesome was used by 38% of sites that use third-party font scripts, placing Font Awesome in second place after Google Fonts.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments