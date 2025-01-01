Forward Email
About Forward Email
Forward Email is a privacy-focused email service provider offering free and premium solutions for custom domain email forwarding and hosting. Established in 2017, the company emphasizes security and transparency, serving over 500,000 domains, including notable clients like Canonical, Netflix, and The Linux Foundation.
About this recipe
The company provides encrypted email forwarding and hosting services, allowing users to send and receive emails using their custom domains (e.g., you@yourdomain.com). Features include unlimited addresses and domains, 10 GB of encrypted storage, and support for protocols like SMTP, IMAP, and POP3. As a 100% open-source provider, Forward Email ensures transparency and security without relying on third parties.
