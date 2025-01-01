Foxit
About Foxit Software
Foxit Software, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Fuzhou, China, is a leading provider of fast, affordable, and secure PDF solutions. Serving over 700 million users worldwide, Foxit offers a range of products designed to create, edit, sign, and secure PDF documents, catering to both individual and enterprise needs.
About this recipe
Foxit provides a range of PDF solutions, including Foxit PDF Editor for creating and editing PDFs, and Foxit eSign for secure electronic signatures and document management. It also offers Foxit PDF Reader, a free tool for viewing and annotating PDFs, and Foxit PDF SDK for developers integrating PDF functionalities into applications. These tools streamline workflows and enhance productivity for individuals and businesses alike.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Start today
Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.