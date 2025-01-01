About Foxit Software

Foxit Software, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Fuzhou, China, is a leading provider of fast, affordable, and secure PDF solutions. Serving over 700 million users worldwide, Foxit offers a range of products designed to create, edit, sign, and secure PDF documents, catering to both individual and enterprise needs.

About this recipe

Foxit provides a range of PDF solutions, including Foxit PDF Editor for creating and editing PDFs, and Foxit eSign for secure electronic signatures and document management. It also offers Foxit PDF Reader, a free tool for viewing and annotating PDFs, and Foxit PDF SDK for developers integrating PDF functionalities into applications. These tools streamline workflows and enhance productivity for individuals and businesses alike.