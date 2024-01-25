About Fresha

Founded in 2013, Fresha has evolved into a global booking platform and marketplace for beauty and wellness services. The company is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and has been on a mission to empower beauty and wellness professionals by providing them with tools and technology to manage their businesses more efficiently. Fresha's user-friendly platform allows customers to discover and book a wide range of beauty and wellness services, helping businesses grow and thrive in the digital age.

