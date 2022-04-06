Recipes overview
Freshdesk

Freshdesk

15.9K records
NASDAQ:FRSH
Asset management
Business Information providers
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

Freshdesk is a cloud-based customer support software that is both feature-rich and easy to use. With multiple support channels available, including live chat, email, phone, and social media, you can help customers through their preferred communication method.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial