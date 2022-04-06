Recipe details
Freshmarketer
Key facts about Freshmarketer
- Records
- 345 records
- Websites tracked
- 345 websites use Freshmarketer
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:FRSH
- Industries
- Asset management, Business Information providers
- Categories
- Cloud
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Freshworks
Freshworks, previously FreshDesk, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offering cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) and IT service management tools. Freshworkswas founded in the southern Indian city of Chennai in 2010 by Girish Mathrubootham and moved its headquarters to San Mateo, California, in 2018. Freshworks was the first Indian SaaS company to list on Nasdaq. Before the IPO, the company raised funds from venture capital firms, such as Accel and CapitalG, Google’s venture capital fund.
About this recipe
Freshmarketer is a full-fledged marketing automation solution for fast-paced marketing teams. It lets you intelligently engage your users across their lifecycle from pre to post-acquisition.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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