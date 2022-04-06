Recipes overview
Freshmarketer
1K records
NASDAQ:FRSH
Asset management
Business Information providers
About
Freshmarketer is a full-fledged marketing automation solution for fast-paced marketing teams. It lets you intelligently engage your users across their lifecycle from pre to post-acquisition.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.