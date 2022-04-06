Freshsales

About Freshworks

Freshworks, previously FreshDesk, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offering cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) and IT service management tools. Freshworkswas founded in the southern Indian city of Chennai in 2010 by Girish Mathrubootham and moved its headquarters to San Mateo, California, in 2018. Freshworks was the first Indian SaaS company to list on Nasdaq. Before the IPO, the company raised funds from venture capital firms, such as Accel and CapitalG, Google’s venture capital fund.