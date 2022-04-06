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Recipe details

Freshservice

Freshservice

6K recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

Key facts about Freshservice

Records
6035 records
Websites tracked
6035 websites use Freshservice
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:FRSH
Industries
Asset management, Business Information providers
Categories
Cloud
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Freshworks

Freshworks, previously FreshDesk, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offering cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) and IT service management tools. Freshworkswas founded in the southern Indian city of Chennai in 2010 by Girish Mathrubootham and moved its headquarters to San Mateo, California, in 2018. Freshworks was the first Indian SaaS company to list on Nasdaq. Before the IPO, the company raised funds from venture capital firms, such as Accel and CapitalG, Google’s venture capital fund.

About this recipe

Freshservice is a cloud-based IT Help Desk and service management solution that enables organizations to simplify their IT operations. The solution offers features that include a ticketing system, self-service portal and knowledge-base.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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