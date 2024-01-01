About Microsoft

Microsoft is an American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. Its best-known software products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 19745. Microsoft is the largest vendor of computer software in the world.

About this recipe

GitHub Pages is a web hosting service offered by GitHub, a platform primarily known for version control and code collaboration. GitHub Pages enables users to effortlessly create and publish static websites directly from their GitHub repositories. It's a free service that leverages the power of Git, making it easy for developers to share their projects, portfolios, documentation, or personal websites with a global audience. GitHub Pages supports a range of custom domains, themes, and templates, making it an accessible and versatile choice for hosting static web content. This service is particularly popular among developers and open-source contributors who want a straightforward way to showcase their work and collaborate with others.

GitHub is a web-based platform that revolutionized software development by providing a centralized space for hosting, sharing, and managing code repositories. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Francisco, GitHub quickly gained popularity within the open-source community and was acquired by Microsoft in 2018 for $7.5 billion. GitHub continued to operate independently as a community, platform and business. It offers a comprehensive set of tools for developers, including version control, issue tracking, project management, and CI/CD pipelines, making it an essential hub for collaborative and efficient software development worldwide.