Recipe details
GitLab Pages
Key facts about GitLab Pages
- Records
- 13556 records
- Websites tracked
- 13556 websites use GitLab Pages
- Stock ticker
- NASDAQ:GTLB
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Technology
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Gitlab
GitLab Inc. was founded around the pre-existing GitLab software project. GitLab develops DevOps software that combines the ability to develop, secure, and operate software in a single application. It is a limited liability corporation, officially launched by Sytse Sijbrandij and Dmytro Zaporozhets in 2014. GitLab Inc. runs GitLab.com on a freemium and offers a subscription service. Since inception, GitLab Inc. has operated as an all-remote company.
About this recipe
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. GitLab Pages is a service from GitLab. With GitLab Pages, developers can publish static websites directly from a repository in GitLab.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research