Recipes overview
GitLab Pages

GitLab Pages

8.4K records
NASDAQ:GTLB
Asset management
Hosting
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. GitLab Pages is a service from GitLab. With GitLab Pages, developers can publish static websites directly from a repository in GitLab.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial