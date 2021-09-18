GitLab Pages

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc. was founded around the pre-existing GitLab software project. GitLab develops DevOps software that combines the ability to develop, secure, and operate software in a single application. It is a limited liability corporation, officially launched by Sytse Sijbrandij and Dmytro Zaporozhets in 2014. GitLab Inc. runs GitLab.com on a freemium and offers a subscription service. Since inception, GitLab Inc. has operated as an all-remote company.