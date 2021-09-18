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Recipe details

GitLab Pages

GitLab Pages

13.6K recordsNASDAQ:GTLB

Key facts about GitLab Pages

Records
13556 records
Websites tracked
13556 websites use GitLab Pages
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:GTLB
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Technology
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc. was founded around the pre-existing GitLab software project. GitLab develops DevOps software that combines the ability to develop, secure, and operate software in a single application. It is a limited liability corporation, officially launched by Sytse Sijbrandij and Dmytro Zaporozhets in 2014. GitLab Inc. runs GitLab.com on a freemium and offers a subscription service. Since inception, GitLab Inc. has operated as an all-remote company.

About this recipe

GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. GitLab Pages is a service from GitLab. With GitLab Pages, developers can publish static websites directly from a repository in GitLab.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research