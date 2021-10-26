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Recipe details
Global Payments
16K recordsNYSE:GSP
Key facts about Global Payments
- Records
- 15956 records
- Websites tracked
- 15956 websites use Global Payments
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:GSP
- Industries
- Asset management, Payment industry
- Categories
- Payments
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc. is an American company that provides payment technology and services to merchants, issuers and consumers. The company processes payments made through credit cards, debit cards and digital and contactless payments. Global Payments provides payment services directly to merchants and indirectly through other financial organizations. Its technology-enabled services also support integrated payments, e-commerce, and omni-channel services.
About this recipe
Global Payments provides payment technology and services to merchants, issuers and consumers. The company processes payments made through credit cards, debit cards and digital and contactless payments.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research