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Recipe details

Global Payments

Global Payments

16K recordsNYSE:GSP

Key facts about Global Payments

Records
15956 records
Websites tracked
15956 websites use Global Payments
Stock ticker
NYSE:GSP
Industries
Asset management, Payment industry
Categories
Payments
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. is an American company that provides payment technology and services to merchants, issuers and consumers. The company processes payments made through credit cards, debit cards and digital and contactless payments. Global Payments provides payment services directly to merchants and indirectly through other financial organizations. Its technology-enabled services also support integrated payments, e-commerce, and omni-channel services.

About this recipe

Global Payments provides payment technology and services to merchants, issuers and consumers. The company processes payments made through credit cards, debit cards and digital and contactless payments.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research