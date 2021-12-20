Recipe details
GMO GlobalSign
Key facts about GMO GlobalSign
- Records
- 2165060 records
- Websites tracked
- 2165060 websites use GMO GlobalSign
- Stock ticker
- TSE:9449
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting, Security
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting, Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About GMO
GMO Internet Group develops Internet Infrastructure, online advertising and media, internet finance, and cryptoassets (cryptocurrency) businesses. It is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan. The company operates under the corporate slogan of "Internet for Everyone" and offers employee benefits such as a 24-hour staff canteen which provides free meals, childcare facilities, and so on. Furthermore, some employees also have the option to receive their salaries in bitcoin.
About this recipe
GMO GlobalSign is a WebTrust-certified certificate authority (CAs) and provider of Identity Services. The company introduced a new all-in-one cloud-based document signing software, GMO Sign, for automated document signing processes, cloud-based document management with storage, online signature request system that is multi-signature friendly.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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