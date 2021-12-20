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Recipe details

GMO GlobalSign

GMO GlobalSign

2.2M recordsTSE:9449

Key facts about GMO GlobalSign

Records
2165060 records
Websites tracked
2165060 websites use GMO GlobalSign
Stock ticker
TSE:9449
Industries
Asset management, Hosting, Security
Categories
Domains and Hosting, Security
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About GMO

GMO Internet Group develops Internet Infrastructure, online advertising and media, internet finance, and cryptoassets (cryptocurrency) businesses. It is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan. The company operates under the corporate slogan of "Internet for Everyone" and offers employee benefits such as a 24-hour staff canteen which provides free meals, childcare facilities, and so on. Furthermore, some employees also have the option to receive their salaries in bitcoin.

About this recipe

GMO GlobalSign is a WebTrust-certified certificate authority (CAs) and provider of Identity Services. The company introduced a new all-in-one cloud-based document signing software, GMO Sign, for automated document signing processes, cloud-based document management with storage, online signature request system that is multi-signature friendly.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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