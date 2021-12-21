Recipe details
GMO MakeShop
Key facts about GMO MakeShop
- Records
- 11381 records
- Websites tracked
- 11381 websites use GMO MakeShop
- Stock ticker
- TSE:9449
- Industries
- Asset management, E-commerce
- Categories
- E-commerce
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About GMO
GMO Internet Group develops Internet Infrastructure, online advertising and media, internet finance, and cryptoassets (cryptocurrency) businesses. It is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan. The company operates under the corporate slogan of "Internet for Everyone" and offers employee benefits such as a 24-hour staff canteen which provides free meals, childcare facilities, and so on. Furthermore, some employees also have the option to receive their salaries in bitcoin.
About this recipe
GMO MakeShop is a functional, low cost online store construction and management ASP service that anyone can operate and enjoy. One of the world's top online store construction ASP’s, MakeShop has been used to establish over 12,000 PC and now mobile online stores in Japan and over 100,000 online stores in Korea. MakeShop is continuously developing new e-commerce services including the no-inventory system, Drop Shopping Plan, a free training kit for first time users, ItemPOST, a product registration search portal and Live! a video editing tool.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Related to this recipe
GMO Web hosting
GMO Web hosting is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, GMO Cloud Public and Lolipop.3.3M recordsTSE:9449
GMO .Shop
The top level domain .shop is operated by GMO Registry and was established with a vision of building the global home of ecommerce.4.7M recordsTSE:9449
GMO Registrar
GMO Registrar is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, Muu Muu Domain and z.com.10.1M recordsTSE:9449
GMO GlobalSign
GMO GlobalSign is a WebTrust-certified certificate authority (CAs) and provider of Identity Services.2.2M recordsTSE:9449