About

GMO MakeShop is a functional, low cost online store construction and management ASP service that anyone can operate and enjoy. One of the world's top online store construction ASP’s, MakeShop has been used to establish over 12,000 PC and now mobile online stores in Japan and over 100,000 online stores in Korea. MakeShop is continuously developing new e-commerce services including the no-inventory system, Drop Shopping Plan, a free training kit for first time users, ItemPOST, a product registration search portal and Live! a video editing tool.