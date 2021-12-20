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Recipe details

GMO .Shop

GMO .Shop

4.7M recordsTSE:9449

Key facts about GMO .Shop

Records
4652438 records
Websites tracked
4652438 websites use GMO .Shop
Stock ticker
TSE:9449
Industries
Asset management, E-commerce
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About GMO

GMO Internet Group develops Internet Infrastructure, online advertising and media, internet finance, and cryptoassets (cryptocurrency) businesses. It is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan. The company operates under the corporate slogan of "Internet for Everyone" and offers employee benefits such as a 24-hour staff canteen which provides free meals, childcare facilities, and so on. Furthermore, some employees also have the option to receive their salaries in bitcoin.

About this recipe

GMO Registry is a member of the GMO Internet Group. The top level domain .shop is operated by GMO Registry. Based in Tokyo, Japan, the company was established in 2009 with a vision of building the global home of ecommerce. A secure meaningful and trusted namespace for ecommerce and indeed all shops both online and off. Today they operate more than 40 Top Level Domains including .tokyo and other Japanese geo domains, as well as dedicated brand TLDs for some of Japan's largest corporate brands.

Use cases

  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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