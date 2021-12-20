About

GMO Registry is a member of the GMO Internet Group. The top level domain .shop is operated by GMO Registry. Based in Tokyo, Japan, the company was established in 2009 with a vision of building the global home of ecommerce. A secure meaningful and trusted namespace for ecommerce and indeed all shops both online and off. Today they operate more than 40 Top Level Domains including .tokyo and other Japanese geo domains, as well as dedicated brand TLDs for some of Japan's largest corporate brands.