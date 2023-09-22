About Gnuboard

Gnuboard, originating in the early 2000s, is an open-source web-based forum software primarily catering to the Korean-speaking community. This versatile platform enables users to establish and oversee online discussion boards, offering features like user management, moderation tools, customizable themes, multilingual support, and a user-friendly interface. Gnuboard's lightweight design and accessibility have made it a preferred choice for individuals and organizations aiming to foster online communities and facilitate discussion-based websites.