Recipes overview
Gnuboard

Gnuboard

68.6K records
Publishing
About Gnuboard

Gnuboard, originating in the early 2000s, is an open-source web-based forum software primarily catering to the Korean-speaking community. This versatile platform enables users to establish and oversee online discussion boards, offering features like user management, moderation tools, customizable themes, multilingual support, and a user-friendly interface. Gnuboard's lightweight design and accessibility have made it a preferred choice for individuals and organizations aiming to foster online communities and facilitate discussion-based websites.

About this recipe

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

