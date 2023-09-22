Gnuboard
About Gnuboard
Gnuboard, originating in the early 2000s, is an open-source web-based forum software primarily catering to the Korean-speaking community. This versatile platform enables users to establish and oversee online discussion boards, offering features like user management, moderation tools, customizable themes, multilingual support, and a user-friendly interface. Gnuboard's lightweight design and accessibility have made it a preferred choice for individuals and organizations aiming to foster online communities and facilitate discussion-based websites.
About this recipe
Gnuboard is a lightweight, open-source forum software enabling users to effortlessly create and manage online discussion boards, offering features like user management, moderation tools, and customizable themes to foster vibrant online communities and discussion-based websites.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
Start today
Whether you need actionable web data insights for day-to-day projects or for long-term strategies, the answer to your question lies in our structured web data.