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Recipe details

Gnuboard

Gnuboard

74.2K records

Key facts about Gnuboard

Records
74216 records
Websites tracked
74216 websites use Gnuboard
Industries
Publishing
Categories
Social
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Gnuboard

Gnuboard, originating in the early 2000s, is an open-source web-based forum software primarily catering to the Korean-speaking community. This versatile platform enables users to establish and oversee online discussion boards, offering features like user management, moderation tools, customizable themes, multilingual support, and a user-friendly interface. Gnuboard's lightweight design and accessibility have made it a preferred choice for individuals and organizations aiming to foster online communities and facilitate discussion-based websites.

About this recipe

Gnuboard is a lightweight, open-source forum software enabling users to effortlessly create and manage online discussion boards, offering features like user management, moderation tools, and customizable themes to foster vibrant online communities and discussion-based websites.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research