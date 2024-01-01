GoDaddy Experience Improvement Program
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. They are the world’s largest domain name registrar and web hosting provider for entrepreneurs around the globe. GoDaddy provides domain name registration products that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress.
About this recipe
GoDaddy's Experience Improvement Program aims to enhance customer experience by collecting and analyzing user data. It helps in improving website performance, troubleshooting issues, and developing new, user-friendly features.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
