GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. They are the world’s largest domain name registrar and web hosting provider for entrepreneurs around the globe. GoDaddy provides domain name registration products that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress.

GoDaddy's Experience Improvement Program aims to enhance customer experience by collecting and analyzing user data. It helps in improving website performance, troubleshooting issues, and developing new, user-friendly features.