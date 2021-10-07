GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. They are the world’s largest domain name registrar and web hosting provider for entrepreneurs around the globe. GoDaddy provides domain name registration products that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress.

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GoDaddy GoCentral is an online editing and publishing tool that helps you build a website, whatever your technical skills. Just create an account, choose a design and use the built-in editor to add your own images and text. You can make your website as simple or complex as you want. Type in things like hairstylist or plumber and GoDaddy GoCentral will produce a near-complete website, pre-filled with relevant sections and professional images. There are more than 1000 ideas and industries supported.