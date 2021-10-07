About

GoDaddy GoCentral is an online editing and publishing tool that helps you build a website, whatever your technical skills. Just create an account, choose a design and use the built-in editor to add your own images and text. You can make your website as simple or complex as you want. Type in things like hairstylist or plumber and GoDaddy GoCentral will produce a near-complete website, pre-filled with relevant sections and professional images. There are more than 1000 ideas and industries supported.