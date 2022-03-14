Recipes overview
GoDaddy Registrar
About
GoDaddy Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in the world. As a domain name registrar they handle the reservation of domain names as well as the assignment of IP addresses for those domain names.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
