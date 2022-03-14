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Recipe details

GoDaddy Registrar

GoDaddy Registrar

88.5M recordsNYSE:GDDY

Key facts about GoDaddy Registrar

Records
88451251 records
Websites tracked
88451251 websites use GoDaddy Registrar
Stock ticker
NYSE:GDDY
Industries
Asset management, Registrars
Categories
Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. They are the world’s largest domain name registrar and web hosting provider for entrepreneurs around the globe. GoDaddy provides domain name registration products that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress.

About this recipe

GoDaddy Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in the world. As a domain name registrar they handle the reservation of domain names as well as the assignment of IP addresses for those domain names.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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