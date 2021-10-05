Recipe details
GoDaddy SSL
Key facts about GoDaddy SSL
- Records
- 41209435 records
- Websites tracked
- 41209435 websites use GoDaddy SSL
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:GDDY
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting, Security
- Categories
- Domains and Hosting, Security
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. They are the world’s largest domain name registrar and web hosting provider for entrepreneurs around the globe. GoDaddy provides domain name registration products that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress.
About this recipe
GoDaddy SSL certificates are digital certificates that authenticate the identity of a website and encrypts information sent to the server using SSL technology. An SSL certificate is a bit of code on your web server that provides security for online communications. When a web browser contacts your secured website, the SSL certificate enables an encrypted connection. The SSL certificate creates a secure digital tunnel that prevents hackers and thieves from seeing usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, and other valuable data. GoDaddy offers 3 different types of SSL certificates: Domain Validation (DV), Organization Validation (OV) and Extended Validation (EV) SSL Certificates.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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