GoDaddy SSL certificates are digital certificates that authenticate the identity of a website and encrypts information sent to the server using SSL technology. An SSL certificate is a bit of code on your web server that provides security for online communications. When a web browser contacts your secured website, the SSL certificate enables an encrypted connection. The SSL certificate creates a secure digital tunnel that prevents hackers and thieves from seeing usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, and other valuable data. GoDaddy offers 3 different types of SSL certificates: Domain Validation (DV), Organization Validation (OV) and Extended Validation (EV) SSL Certificates.