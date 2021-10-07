Recipes overview
GoDaddy Website Builder

GoDaddy Website Builder

1.3M records
NYSE:GDDY
Asset management
Hosting
Open recipe
To use our recipes you need a Dataprovider.com account.
Create a free trial

About

GoDaddy's website builder, formally called Websites + Marketing, is an online editing and publishing tool that helps you make a responsive website with no technical knowledge required.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

Try us for free

Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.

Start your free trial