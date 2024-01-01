About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (Google). provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services.

About this recipe

Google Cloud CDN is a content delivery network (CDN) service offered by Google Cloud Platform, designed to deliver static and dynamic content with low latency and high availability. It utilizes Google's global network infrastructure to cache content at various points of presence worldwide, ensuring faster delivery to end users regardless of their geographic location. Google Cloud CDN integrates seamlessly with other Google Cloud services, providing developers with an efficient and scalable solution for delivering web content and applications.