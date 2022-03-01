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Recipe details

Google Fonts

Google Fonts

48.3M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

Key facts about Google Fonts

Records
48319725 records
Websites tracked
48319725 websites use Google Fonts
Stock ticker
NASDAQ:GOOGL
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Cloud, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (Google). provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services.

About this recipe

Google Fonts (formerly known as Google Web Fonts) is a web font service owned by Google. This includes free and open source font families, an interactive web directory for browsing the library, and APIs for using the fonts via CSS and Android. Popular fonts in the Google Fonts library include Roboto, Open Sans, Lato, Oswald, Montserrat, Source Sans Pro, and Raleway.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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